Limavady teacher voted UTU President

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Limavady teacher has been voted President of Northern Ireland’s only locally-based teaching union

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Limavady teacher has been voted President of Northern Ireland’s only locally-based teaching union.

Janice Mullan (58) took up office at the recent annual meeting of the Ulster Teachers’ Union annual conference at the Roe Valley Resort and will be figurehead for its 6,000-plus members during her year in office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a huge honour and I’m excited for the year ahead at what is a pivotal time for education both locally and across Northern Ireland,” said Janice, who’s originally from Dungiven.

Janice Mullan from Limavady who's been appointed Preaident of the Ulster Teachers' Union

Married to local dairy farmer Wesley, the mum of three grown-up children - Barbara (29), David (27) and Joanna (24) – has spent most of her career in the EOTAS (Education Other Than At School) sector in the North West working with some of the area’s most vulnerable young people.

However, after attending Dungiven Primary followed by Limavady Grammar School and then graduating in English from Queen’s University she went into accountancy initially.

“On graduating I had considered teaching but then as now there was a lot of negative publicity about various aspects, not least the teachers’ terms and conditions we’re still fighting for today ironically. As a result of all that I went into accountancy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, after initially enjoying her time in accountancy Janice realised she wasn’t passionate about her work so returned to education and completed her PGCE in English and drama at Ulster University with a Master’s a few years later.

Like many teaching graduates she initially took on a number of subbing posts but it was a part-time job in Altnagelvin Hospital School which set the course for her career.

When it closed in 2012 and EOTAS (Education Other Than At School) came into being in 2014 she transitioned with it.

“Initially I taught through the LEAP (Limavady Education Alternative Provision) programme. These children would’ve been quite troubled, lacked motivation and attendance would’ve been erratic,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, when the EDIT programme – Education and Intensive Therapy for Teenagers Janice joined as head of literacy.

“Most of the young people we work with come to us as a result of more emotional difficulties so referrals are all via CAMHS (Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services),” she explained.

“Mainstream school settings haven’t worked for these young people yet given the time and space they need we see real potential and educational achievement with many.

“However, the demand is growing and the resources just aren’t there to meet them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need a joined up approach between education, health and social services. Schools alone shouldn’t be expected to solve society’s challenges.”

“Nor should teachers have to shoulder the fall-out when those needs aren’t met.

“These marginalised and vulnerable young people are at a significantly higher risk of suicide so it’s hugely emotionally draining,” continued Janice who wants to use her year in office to help raise such issues.

“Our most vulnerable children are being failed. We need to get back to basics – caring for children and caring for their teachers. Our children are best served when everyone gets the support they need.”