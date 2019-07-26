Lottery funding boost secured for community groups in north west

Several community groups in the north west area are celebrating after being awarded National Lottery funding.

Eglinton Men’s Shed, the Kerala Association and Holy Child Primary Schools are amongst the 104 groups across the north who are sharing £946,765 from The National Lottery Community Fund’s Awards for All programme.

The members of Eglinton's Men's Shed.

Other local groups to benefit are Foyle Parents and Friends Association, Hope of Eglinton LOL 764, North West Regional College, Waterside-based NI Newpin, the Artspace Creative Arts Centre C.I.C. in Eglinton, Caw and Nelson Drive Action Group, St Eugene’s Primary School in Strabane, St Finlough’s Community Centre in Ballykelly, Ballyspallen Cricket Club and Knockavoe School & Resource Centre.

Eglinton Men’s Shed group runs community activities for men. They are using a grant of £10,000 to build a community garden, including two polytunnels, and to deliver woodworking classes to bring men together and learn new skills.

Holy Child Primary School in Creggan plans to build an outdoor classroom for pupils and the wider community with their £10,000, while Caw and Nelson Drive Action Group are using a £9,979 grant to run a luncheon club.

Foyle Parents and Friends Association, which supports people with learning disabilities, have been awarded £10,000 to run activities over the summer for young people and adults with learning disabilities, including trips to the bowling alley and the cinema. They are also running first aid and safeguarding training for volunteers.

The Kerala Association in Derry, which brings together members of the Indian Malayalee (Keralite) community, are using funding of £1,743 to run two days of activities, including games and team activities.

Kate Beggs, The National Lottery Community Fund NI Director, said: “I am delighted to announce these grants to projects supporting people across Northern Ireland. They are using the funding in diverse ways but the common thread is that they are all being led by local people who are using National Lottery money to develop great ideas to help their communities thrive.

“Small pots of funding from National Lottery Awards for All are bringing people together to make good things happen. I want to say thanks to all the National Lottery players who have helped make this possible.”

Application forms are available to download at www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk. For more details call us on 028 9055 1455, or e-mail us at enquiries.ni@tnlcommunityfund.org.uk