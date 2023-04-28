News you can trust since 1772
Máire Zepf to champion reading as Na Daróige bookworms embrace Every Child a Reader scheme

Staff at Gaelscoil na Daróige are delighted the school has been selected to participate in the prestigious Every Child a Reader scheme.

By Kevin Mullan
Published 28th Apr 2023, 10:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 10:07 BST

Over 640 schools applied to Children’s Book Ireland and the Ballymagroarty Irish-medium school was one of only 15 selected.

“We are over the moon to be participating,” said Principal Fiachra Ó Donghaile. “We aim to foster a love for reading in our children from an early age, particularly Irish books.

"Baile Mhic Rabhartaigh is synonymous with literature with the streets named after famous Irish authors. We would love for our pupils to aspire for their names to adorn the streets in the future.”

Máire Zepf, Na Daróige’s Champion of Reading, engaging with pupils.Máire Zepf, Na Daróige’s Champion of Reading, engaging with pupils.
“The project launched on Tuesday with the delivery of 180 books,” explained Caitlín Holmes, literacy co-ordinator. “There’s something for everyone from animals to sports, comics to factbooks.

"The children will engage in an exciting range of reading challenges and activities in the weeks ahead. They loved the first workshops with Máire and were extremely engaged in the ‘monster doodle’. Successful completion of the all challenges could lead to even more books for the school.”

The school will also receive visits from children’s author Máire Zepf.

Principal Fiachra Ó Donghaile addressing pupils at Gaelscoil na Daróige as the school welcomed Máire Zepf to Ballymagroarty.Principal Fiachra Ó Donghaile addressing pupils at Gaelscoil na Daróige as the school welcomed Máire Zepf to Ballymagroarty.
Máire will act as Na Daróige’s very own Champion of Reading and will lead fun, creative workshops in writing and drawing. The school will also receive training through workshops on a range of topics including library management and book recommendations.

“In the current climate of cuts and incessant uncertainty, it is wonderful and refreshing to be sharing a good news story with our school community,” added Fiachra Ó Donghaile. “We would like to thank Leabhair Pháistí Éireann for this opportunity."

Pupils and staff at Gaelscoil na Daróige as the school launched the prestigious Every Child a Reader scheme.Pupils and staff at Gaelscoil na Daróige as the school launched the prestigious Every Child a Reader scheme.
Children's author Máire Zepf inspiring pupils at Gaelscoil na Daróige.Children's author Máire Zepf inspiring pupils at Gaelscoil na Daróige.
Máire Zepf talking to pupils at Gaelscoil na Daróige.Máire Zepf talking to pupils at Gaelscoil na Daróige.
