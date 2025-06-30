The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Colr. Ruairí McHugh, has extended a heartfelt congratulations to the first graduates of Ulster University’s School of Medicine, following their historic graduation ceremony that took place at the Millennium Forum and the Guildhall on Monday.

Mayor McHugh said the graduation heralded a new era for healthcare in the North West region.

“This pioneering cohort of doctors, the first to be trained from a graduate-entry medical school at Magee, represents a vital step forward in addressing the healthcare needs of our community.

"The graduation today is a truly momentous and proud day for our city and district. We are witnessing the culmination of years of hard work and vision, as we celebrate the first-ever doctors to graduate from the Ulster University School of Medicine.

"On behalf of the entire Council, I want to offer my sincerest congratulations to each and every one of these new doctors. Their dedication and commitment have not only earned them their degrees but have also laid the foundation for a healthier and more prosperous future for our region."

The establishment of the School of Medicine is a key project within the Derry and Strabane City Deal.

He added: "The City Deal is about investing in our future, and there is no greater investment than in the health and wellbeing of our people. The School of Medicine was a cornerstone of our City Deal, a project designed to retain local talent, attract new professionals, and ultimately, build a world-class healthcare ecosystem right here in the North West. These graduates are the tangible proof of that vision coming to life."

Mayor McHugh also drew a direct link to the Council's Strategic Growth Plan, a long-term roadmap for inclusive, sustainable growth, saying: "Our Strategic Growth Plan is built on the pillars of prosperity, equality, and wellbeing, The presence of these new doctors in our community will have a profound and lasting impact.”

The first cohort of new doctors outside Derry's Guildhall following their graduation ceremony on Monday.

The Mayor concluded by expressing his gratitude to all the partners involved in making the School of Medicine a reality, including Ulster University, the Western Health and Social Care Trust, and the UK and Northern Ireland Governments. He also extended his best wishes to the new graduates as they begin their careers, with many of them already taking up positions within the region.