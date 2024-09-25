Minister praises North West Road Safety Partnership: 'Behind the statistics there are shattered lives'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has paid tribute to a group of people who are working to promote road safety after themselves experiencing the devastation of losing a loved one as a result of a road traffic collision.

The North West Road Safety Partnership (NWRSP) was formed by Christopher Sherrard, who lost his father in a road collision, together with other members of the ‘Life After’ charity.

The partnership aims to promote road safety education across the north west, including Donegal, to reduce the number of collisions, to create a safer environment and to advocate for effective road safety policies in the North West.

Speaking after meeting members of the NWRSP this week, John O’Dowd said: “When we talk about deaths on our roads, we are all too aware that behind the statistics there are shattered lives; lives which have been forever changed in a split second.

Members of the North West Road Safety Partnership met with Minister John O’Dowd on Tuesday afternoon. Included are (back row, from left) Chris Arthur, Philip McKinney and DFI Divisional Manager Daniel Healy, and (front row, from left) Sandy Arthur and Christopher Sherrard.

“The ‘Life After’ charity has already done invaluable work in supporting families who have lost a loved one as a result of a road traffic collision and the fact that members have formed the North West Road Safety Partnership to further promote road safety education across the region is to be admired.

“No one ever thinks the worst news will come to their door but, sadly, the statistics show that this year, 45 people have left for a journey and have not arrived home safe.”

Following the meeting, Mr Sherrard said: “The day I lost my father after a road traffic collision had started out as a normal day but it changed my family’s life forever and that’s how quickly lives can be changed.

“We support families who have lost loved ones on the roads and our goal is to reduce the number of families we have to visit.

“The north-west region has been very badly affected by road traffic collisions in recent weeks, which is very concerning to us as a group.

“We are delighted to have met the Minister and to have had the opportunity to highlight our concerns around road safety.”

Minister O’Dowd added: “It is a matter of deep regret to us all that we are continuing to see so many lives lost on our roads. These deaths cause so much pain to families and tear communities apart.

“We all have a personal responsibility to behave in a way that keeps ourselves and others safe. I commend the Partnership for the work it is doing in the north west to help people understand why it is so important that we all take more care on our roads and look forward to working with them to do everything we can to improve road safety.”

Earlier in September, the Minister launched his Department’s new Road Safety Strategy in Derry, where he spoke with emergency service partners about the often devastating reality of road traffic collisions.

Statistics released last week as part of the first Northern Ireland Road Safety Strategy (NIRSS) to 2030 Annual Statistical Report, show there were 71 fatalities in road traffic collisions in 2023, and 880 people seriously injured.

The ‘Road Safety Strategy for Northern Ireland to 2030’ can be read here: https://www.infrastructure-ni.gov.uk/publications/road-safety-strategy-northern-ireland-2030