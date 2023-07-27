The project will consist of a new build extension to the current school which will accommodate up to 550 pupils.

Commenting, the Minister said: "The project is a game changer for the school and for Moville and will massively improve educational offering.

"I thank all of those involved with the project including the staff, parents, board of management and students. It is especially fitting that works commence on the project as Anthony Doogan finishes his term as Principal, Anthony has worked tirelessly to make this project a reality. I wish Anthony well and wish the incoming Principal well too. ”