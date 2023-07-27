Minister welcomes commencement of works at Moville Community College
Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue, welcomed the commencement of works onsite for the new school project for Moville Community College. Earlier this year, the Minister confirmed that the school received approval to proceed to construction under the Large Scale Capital programme.
By Staff Reporter
Published 27th Jul 2023, 13:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 13:44 BST
The project will consist of a new build extension to the current school which will accommodate up to 550 pupils.
The works are due to finish by April 2025.
Commenting, the Minister said: "The project is a game changer for the school and for Moville and will massively improve educational offering.
"I thank all of those involved with the project including the staff, parents, board of management and students. It is especially fitting that works commence on the project as Anthony Doogan finishes his term as Principal, Anthony has worked tirelessly to make this project a reality. I wish Anthony well and wish the incoming Principal well too. ”