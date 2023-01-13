Mrs. Ciara Deane outlines vision for St. Joseph’s Boys’ School

St. Joseph's Boys' School Ciara Deane

Mrs. Deane, outlining her vision for the Creggan school, made it clear the odd setback is no excuse for failure.

The recently-appointed principal, who only took over the job in September, said it’s not how you start but how you finish.

She points to herself as an example as she failed the eleven plus. But it was not the negative, she suggests, that so many believe it to be.

St. Joseph's Boys' School

"People should remember that this is an examination that proves very little. In my case, when I went to St. Cecilia’s I was offered an outstanding education underpinned by aspirational guidance and leadership. I am live reflection of what St, Cecilia’s can offer and the achievements to be attained from a secondary education.

“I ended up going to UCD, then on to the University of Ulster and now here I am twenty plus years on principal of St Joseph’s, a school I am very proud to be principal of.”

Her own experiences have shaped her view that school is not all about academic achievement but also about preparing pupils for life.

She commented: "Before they even come here St. Joseph’s builds relationships with the feeder primary schools. We get to know the boys, we get to know their parents, we get to know what kind of things they are interested in. I am Derry girl myself in that I was reared in Park Avenue attending the local primary school St. Anne’s so I have always walked to school in my own community.

"I am part of this community. I know this community and feel privileged to lead a school invested in the community. Our objective, and it’s a realistic objective, is to maximise the potential of every pupil who comes through our doors, and we are succeeding. Our pass rates are 88% from A* star to C at GCSE leading to high A-level outcomes. Expectations are exceptionally high as driven by my predecessor, Mrs. Martina Mc Carron.

When asked what it’s like being a female principal of an all-boys school she laughs before answering – “It’s my superpower!’

“There are 620 boys here. Being a woman and a mother of three boys myself I feel I have empathy and I believe the boys respond to that. I see myself as a person who wants to nurture them, to get them to be the very best they can be. I engage with them and I like to think they respect me for that - that they appreciate I am invested in them, that I want the very best for them.”

This concept of ‘respect’ is vital.

“In the morning I have what we call ‘meet and greet’ where teachers gather to meet their students as they come in. In the evening we have ‘end and send’ where staff are there to see them off the premises. I want the teaching staff and non-teaching staff to encourage and reward positive behaviour.

"While we don’t accept bad behaviour, I think teachers and non-teaching leading by example are key – no raised or aggressive voices, no sarcasm, clear instructions, always operating under the philosophy of in loco parentis meaning in place of the parent.”

Mrs. Deane is at pains to point out that old perceptions need to change. For example, the school has just received £220,000 to upgrade its 4G football pitch. This will open doors for boys who want to pursue careers in Physical Education and Sports Science.

“Our infrastructure is worth shouting about. Our computer suite is state-of-the-art. As is the Technology and design department hosting additional programmes in STEAM. Our Art studio is superb with a vibrate moving image art suite.

"As well as the core subjects like maths, English, Science and RE we have access to the full entitlement framework for A level. Alongside our two new autism specific classrooms ensuring a diverse and inclusive learning and teaching environment.”

Mrs. Deane keeps a close eye to the ‘skills-in-demand’ barometer and is keen to augment the curriculum to meet the boys’ needs.

"One new initiative is LLS which is a three A level Sports Course giving our boys an opportunity to perform sports at a high level but to also continue their academic education,” she said.

Mrs. Deane paid tribute to local organisations who have supported the school.

“We work with various groups like the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum, the Old Library Trust, the Rosemount Resource Centre, St. Marys Youth club and are ably supported by our Catechetical parish. Fr. Paul Farren and the St. Eugene’s Parish are an invaluable support and guide. And I am always grateful to the board of governors, chaired by Mrs. Siobhan McIntyre, for their unceasing support. They are brilliant.”

What’s it like to be responsible for all the staff after almost 20 years at St. Joseph’s.

“It’s exciting. It’s challenging. The hours are long. I start at 8am with the ‘Breakfast Club’ where we provide up to 100 breakfasts – and it’s often after 6pm when I get home.

"I have a personal assistant, Lisa Grant, who is amazing. She sets everything up as we not only have the 620 pupils but also 42 teaching staff and 45 non-teaching staff. All that needs structure. Sure, I am the principal but the day I think I’m the smartest person at the table I am in the wrong room.”

Finally, at the weekend she says herself and husband, Robert – who does everything! – have a busy weekend with their three sports mad boys – Hugo (20), Bobby (18) and Ethan (14).