Mullan encourages school transport applications

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has urged parents who require school transport for their children to ensure they apply ahead of the new term.

The party’s Education spokesperson said: “The online application process for school transport is now available for new applicants on the Education Authority’s website.

“The online option is available to children who are entering primary school and those transferring from primary to post primary school. Children moving to Year 13 must make a new application following confirmation of acceptance into Year 13. Alternatively, parents can contact their local Transport Office.”

Families can apply at: www.eani.org.uk/financial-help/home-to-school-transport.