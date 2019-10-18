Mullan meets with Children’s Law Centre

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has met with the Children’s Law Centre on Special Educational Needs (SEN) for children in schools.

The Foyle MLA said the Children’s Law Centre were doing good work in supporting parents, children and schools throughout the SEN process. “Any parent who has ever had to go through this process will know the stress that it can cause,” she said.

“The Children’s Law Centre are a great advocate for children and parent rights, especially in a school setting. I would advise anyone in need of some advice to contact them.

“With a significant increase in special educational needs cases coming through the offices, our staff have recently attended Special Educational Needs training courses through the Children’s Law Centre. This has equipped us to deal with the complexities of the wide range of cases. The current system in dealing with SEN must be improved.”