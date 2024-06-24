Music student Matthew is worthy recipient of NWRC Gerard Finnegan award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A student from North West Regional College who is pursuing his dream of becoming a professional musician has been awarded The Gerard Finnegan Memorial award at the college’s Best in Further Education celebrations.

A student from North West Regional College who is pursuing his dream of becoming a professional musician has been awarded The Gerard Finnegan Memorial award at the college’s Best in Further Education celebrations.

Mathew Magee (23) who studies the Level 3 Diploma in Creative Music has impaired vision and hearing which is caused by a condition called craniopharyngioma, a benign tumour which generally occurs above the pituitary gland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Royal and Prior student has no vision in his right eye and some vision in his left, and he has blind registration status. Matthew also experiences significant bilateral hearing loss and wears a hearing aid.

Matthew Magee is presented with the Gerard Finnegan Memorial award by Dr Catherine O’Mullan, Director of Curriculum and Academic Standards at NWRC

The singer, guitarist and drummer said his condition has never held him back adding that he uses both human support and assistive technology to improve his accessibility and make the most of his studies.

He said: “Nothing should hold anyone back – there are so many technologies that can help you. I use an IPAD with intensive magnification to read my music and I have a foot pedal to turn the pages on my digital music.

“As well as my hearing and vision impairment I also have four metal plates in my jaw where I was kicked by a horse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am very happy to have been selected to receive this award. I love studying music and the goal is to continue studying and then go on to become a full time gigging musician.

Matthew Magee pictured with his mum Marilda

“I’m lucky that I have so many people who support me – my mum Marilda , my fellow musicians and lecturers, my friends in the Ulster Scots band in Raphoe, and most importantly Richard Gilpin who was my first guitar teacher.”

Dr Catherine O’Mullan, Director of Curriculum and Academic Standards at NWRC who presented the award said: “We are delighted to present this award for the third year in memory of our friend and former NWRC Governing Body chair Gerard Finnegan, remembering his integrity and passion for education.

“Matthew is a superb student and a very worthy recipient. He is very active and outgoing and takes part in all class activities and was the main singer at our recent Campus of Hope event at Strand Road.