New brown bins for garden waste to be rolled out to all homes across Derry

Households across Derry are set to benefit from the extension of the Green Waste scheme following the allocation of funding to deliver the final phase of the bins to remaining homes able to take part.

Full sized brown bins will be delivered to homes in the coming months to facilitate the disposal of garden waste, following the success of an initial pilot scheme.

13,000 homes in Derry have been using the bins since last year, and the scheme has already been making a difference to homes across Strabane and rural areas.

Plans are now underway to deliver 25,000 additional green waste bins with the aim of encouraging better composting and recycling practices and helping Council increase its composting rates.

Anyone with a garden will be able to dispose of leaves, grass cuttings, dead plants, ashes, and small amounts or shredded paper and animal waste in the new bins.

Collections will take place every fortnight on the same day as normal black/blue bin collections (depending on area). Areas will be notified of when the first collections will take place as the bins are delivered.

The scheme is part of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s drive to reduce the amount of material being sent to landfill and the move towards a Zero Waste economy.

Welcoming the news, Chair of Council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee, Brian Tierney, said: “I am delighted to see council being proactive once again in raising awareness of environmental issues, and providing people with the means to support the growing campaign to become more environmentally responsible. Council is working to embed best environmental practice throughout its services, and this is the latest step in that process.

“We are the first local authority to have a dedicated Zero Waste Circular Economy Strategy, Green Infrastructure Plan and Climate Adaption Plan. I want to encourage local people to support us in this drive to make our City and District a cleaner, greener place that we can all be proud of.”

The pilot scheme has already been making an impact, and Council’s environment team are hoping to complete the extension of the initiative by the summer of 2020.

Head of Environment with Council, Conor Canning, asked that people be patient while the additional bins are delivered.

“Our team are currently making the necessary arrangements to complete the scheme and we would ask that people are mindful that due to the scale of the roll out and resourcing it will take a number of months to reach all areas. Information on what can be disposed of in the new bins, and the collections will also be issued in the coming weeks.

“The bins provide a quick and convenient way to dispose of garden waste and will help Council in its aim to increase compost production which can then be utilised in parks, green spaces and cemeteries. It’s a great way for people to contribute at no additional cost or effort to the upkeep of facilities across Derry and Strabane, and the campaign to enhance and improve our local environment to everyone’s benefit.”

Find out more about the scheme and how you can improve recycling activity by visiting www.derrystrabane.com/greenwaste and the free recycling Bin-ovation app.