New Deputy Principal appointed to Coláiste Chineál Eoghain in Buncrana

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Coláiste Chineál Eoghain is one of three post-primary schools in Inishowen and one of six that teach through the medium of the Irish language under the management of Donegal ETB.

Originally from Letterkenny, Dáire completed his primary and post-primary education in Irish-speaking schools, Gaelscoil Adhamhnáin and Coláiste Ailigh, before completing a Bachelor of Arts in Humanities in Carlow College, followed by a Professional Diploma in Education at NUI Galway in 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He earned an additional postgraduate degree, "Teastas Iarchéime I dTeagasc Ábharbhunaithe san Iarbhunscolaíocht Lán Ghaeilge," from Mary's Immaculate College, Limerick in 2021.

Newly-appointed Coláiste Chineál Eoghain Deputy Principal Dáire Ó Néill.

Dáire taught English, German and History in Coláiste Na Carraige for five years before joining Coláiste Chinéal Eoghain in 2022 where he has taught English and History while also holding a Transition Year Programme Co-ordinator Post in 2023.

Speaking about his new appointment, Dáire said: “I am deeply honoured to have been appointed Deputy Principal of Coláiste Chinéal Eoghain. It is an incredibly exciting time to be involved with the school and I'm excited to contribute to the future of the Irish language in Inishowen. Our school Motto is “Tapaigh an Deis” and I encourage everyone interested in learning Irish to “seize the opportunity. I would like to thank our incredible staff for their support and look forward to working with them to see the school enter into its new phase in the new three-school campus.”

In congratulating Dáire on his appointment, Donegal ETB’s Director of Schools Dr Martin Gormley said, “I would like to congratulate Dáire on his appointment as our new Deputy Principal in Coláiste Chineál Eoghain. I am confident that his leadership will help to further the development and embedding of the school as part of a strong community interested in promoting the Irish language.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coláiste Chineál Eoghain is one of fifteen of the county’s twenty-seven post-primary schools under the management of Donegal ETB, the county’s largest education and training provider, which is also a trustee partner for a further eight Community and Comprehensive schools in the county. Over 5,900 students attended Donegal ETB post-primary schools in the school year 2023/24.