New empowerment project to focus on women who are 'the backbone of Derry'
The ‘Empower Project’, managed by Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership, plans to put women at the heart of the initiative and encourage others to embrace change, explore solutions and take more active leadership roles within the area.
It will also aim to create a safe space where no person or group will feel marginalised and where everyone feels supported and safe.
The project will deliver three key strands: empowering women, community cohesion and mediation work within and between the Creggan community.
The project is supported through the International Fund for Ireland’s (IFI) Peace Impact Programme (PIP). This programme is designed to work with communities that have not previously or only partially participated in peacebuilding and reconciliation activity. Many of these initiatives are working in communities that suffer from high levels of economic and social deprivation.
Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership has been providing a range of services to the local community since 1995 to address the ongoing social need in the area, through the promotion of social and economic regeneration programmes, education and employability services, welfare, addiction and debt advice, youth services and community development programmes.
A range of activities will be delivered across the three strands such as confidence building workshops, empowering women, IT, culture and identity workshops, mediation training and stress management workshops.
The team believe that women are the backbone of any community and will offer capacity and confidence programmes to develop skills to create positive change.
Alongside these programmes the community cohesion strand will bring representatives from all key groups throughout the community together, to form a community forum. This will support positive change and work with others to ensure a safer, more progressive community.
Finally, a further strand of work will involve mediation. Local residents will be trained and given the tools to enable the delivery of community mediation, alongside an early intervention service to provide support and advice for those who need it locally.
Speaking at the launch event, IFI Chair, Paddy Harte said: “Peacebuilding is a long journey and 26 years on from The Good Friday Agreement we must recognise that it hasn’t delivered for everyone. Marginalised communities have yet to unlock significant investment or opportunities and that is why IFI support is critical.
“The Empower Project is ambitious but importantly tackling issues that matter to the local community. It is encouraging that the team also recognise the skillset that women can bring to peace and reconciliation discussions.
“Through IFI support, it is our hope that communities continue to move forwards, find solutions to violence and create more positive ways of working with one another for the betterment of society.”
Julieann Campbell, project co-ordinator at The Empower Project, added: "We’re proud to work with the Creggan community, and to deliver support and training where it’s needed most. Peacebuilding work can be challenging but we’re confident we can recognise these challenges and find solutions together to benefit the wider community."
For further information please contact [email protected] / 07909 891458.
