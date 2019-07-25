New journalism project for young people being set up in Derry

Young people interested in a career in the media are being invited to take part in a new journalism project in Derry.

The project will be run by Headliners, a charity which aims to help young people have their voices heard within the media.

Headliners is setting up a Journalism Bureau at its office at Bishop Street in Derry.

The bureau will run every Saturday from 11am to 3pm.

Young people between the ages of 13 and 17 are welcome to come along to the weekly meetings.

Within the bureau, they will learn a range of media skills, including writing, filming and editing.

The young people will also have an opportunity to create their own media projects on an issue of importance to them.

There will be field trips to various locations to explore stories which may be of interest to the young participants.

A Headliners spokesperson said: “All of this will take place in an informal and fun setting which aims to support the young people to find out more their local communities and have their voices heard – as well as making new friends in the process.”

Young people from Headliners have had their stories and campaigns told on BBC, SKY and ITV and many local TV and radio stations and online.

For more information about the new Journalism Bureau in Derry, you can contact the Headliners office at 23 Bishop Street on 02871309397.