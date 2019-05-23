New recruits shine during Job Shadow with Derry & Strabane Council

Derry City and Strabane District Council welcomed a team of new recruits recently who had the opportunity to shadow staff and pick up some new skills as part of Job Shadow Day.

The Job Shadow Day is co-ordinated by the Northern Ireland Union of Supported Employment (NIUSE) and is supported by its members

The initiative is designed to give people with disabilities an opportunity to get firsthand experience of the world of work and to discover and learn about the skills required to compete and succeed in the workplace.

Job seekers have the opportunity to shadow a workplace mentor as he or she goes about their daily duties. The workplace opportunities cover a wide range of jobs (for example retail, catering and hospitality, teaching, education, design, IT, ground maintenance, and employment sectors – public, private and community/voluntary.

Five participants gained experience in a number of job roles at Council facilities, working with staff in the Guildhall, Human Resources, Digital Services, Festivals and Events, Council’s reception and at Derg Valley Leisure Centre.

Norman Sterritt, Chair, NIUSE, said that the experience was of benefit to both job seekers and employers. “The Job Shadow day is more than just providing work experience for one day, it’s about raising awareness and promoting equality in the work place, promoting positive action recruitment (#5stepguide) and has led to further work experience and offers of employment,” he said.

HR Officer Katrina Bradley, who co-ordinated Job Shadow Day on behalf of Council, said: “It successfully brought job seekers directly in contact with our staff and allowed us to see at first hand the valuable contribution people with disabilities can, and do make every day in the workplace.”

For further information about Job Shadow Day initiative or Supported Employment contact NIUSE on info@niuse.org.uk