New school motto launched at Derry's Steelstown P.S.

Members from the Students Council and class representatives from Steelstown Primary School proudly show off their new Motto on Friday - 'Learning Today. . . .Leading Tomorrow!' Included is Ms. Neidin Kelly, teacher and Ms. Catherine Doorish, Principal. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

The penultimate day at school on Friday last saw the launch of a new Motto at Steelstown Primary School to a fanfare of noise and celebrations in the school assembly hall.

At a special assembly led by the Student Council, Class Representatives and the school’s fabulous P1 Choir, pupils’ representatives spoke about what the new motto meant for them and their classmates as well as how they plan to live it out.

Principal, Ms. Catherine Doorish, confirmed the new school motto will be ‘Learning Today, Leading Today.’

“Now, you might be wondering - what does that mean? Well, it means that every single day, right here in our school, you are not just learning facts and figures — you are learning how to be leaders. Leaders in kindness, leaders in curiosity, leaders in friendship, and leaders in your own lives - today and tomorrow,” Ms. Doorish said.

The new motto is revealed at the launch.

“We believe in you. We believe that every child in this school has the right to reach their full potential. And we believe that you can be the very best version of yourself. Not someday. Today.

“Whether you're helping a friend, asking a brilliant question, trying your best in class, or showing courage in the playground — you are leading. You are showing the world what young leaders look like.”

Ms. Doorish concluded by thanking all who played a part in making the event and the special fun day, held at the school on the last day of term, so special, including school staff.