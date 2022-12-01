NI Water donate Waterbutt to St John’s Primary School
NI Water have donated a Waterbutt to St John’s Primary School as part of an initiative to help with outdoor learning environments and sustainability.
By Brendan McDaid
1 min read
Updated
1st Dec 2022, 12:40pm
Waterbutts are a way of collecting rainwater, which can then be used to water plants encouraging pupils to save water and look after the natural environment.
A spokesperson for NI Water said: “Using a Waterbutt is a more efficient way to capture and use rainwater and by doing so will help ensure there's enough water for everyone now and in the future.”