NI Water donate Waterbutt to St John’s Primary School

NI Water have donated a Waterbutt to St John’s Primary School as part of an initiative to help with outdoor learning environments and sustainability.

By Brendan McDaid
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Dec 2022, 12:40pm

Waterbutts are a way of collecting rainwater, which can then be used to water plants encouraging pupils to save water and look after the natural environment.

A spokesperson for NI Water said: “Using a Waterbutt is a more efficient way to capture and use rainwater and by doing so will help ensure there's enough water for everyone now and in the future.”

"As we all know Northern Ireland gets plenty of rain; however this rainwater has to be cleaned at our treatment works before it goes into our taps.

Pictured are pupils from St John’s Primary School with their new Waterbutt.

“You’d be surprised how much water we all use on a daily basis, 170 litres per person sounds like a lot, however, much of that is sent back down the drain.

"Why not get water fit and try our new online water audit at www.getwaterfit.co.uk to see just how water wise you are and receive free water saving items such as four minute shower timers, leaky loo strips and toothy timers for the little one.”

