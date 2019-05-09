NWRC part-time courses ready to advance your career

NWRC’s Campuses in Derry, Strabane and Limavady host a wide range of courses in a number of areas.

Enrolments for North West Regional College’s 2019/2020 part time courses will open on May 14, 2019 – so make this the year you take the plunge by enrolling on a course to upskill – or embark on a new challenge and take a course in something completely new.

North West Regional College has just launched its 2019/2020 part time course guide– with hundreds of courses to choose from, ranging from Mindfulness, Cognitive Behavioural Therapeutic Skills, Website Software, Construction Skills, Professional courses, Welding, Paediatric First Aid, Shorthand, Engineering, Hairdressing and Beauty, Gardening, Hospitality, Beginners Guitar and much more.

NWRC’s Campuses in Derry, Strabane and Limavady host a wide range of courses in a number of areas, whether you want to take on a Higher Education course (post A-Level), try a short course to improve you career prospects, or simply start a new hobby.

There are huge benefits to studying for a qualification part-time. Not only can you continue to work while you study, but most part-time courses are structured to allow you to balance your studies with your other commitments. NWRC offers a range of employer-focused Higher education options which include Foundation Degrees, Higher National Diplomas, Higher National Certificates and Higher Level Apprenticeships - all on a part time basis.

Taking a part time course can also boost your career, allowing you to develop new skills – the majority of NWRC’s part time courses are accredited ensuring that you are developing the knowledge and skills that current employers are on the lookout for.

This year NWRC is delighted to introduce the part time course in Dental Nursing to the Limavady Campus. This course, which already runs at Strabane Campus, has proved to be hugely popular, and prepares trainee dental nurses in the foundations of dental nursing.

In the first few hours on the first day of enrolments last year, a number of the College’s most popular courses filled-up, and those who wish to ensure they have a place for September are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

The College offers special reduced fees for those receiving particular benefits, to make its courses as accessible as possible to those on all levels of income. Those claiming the reduced fee are reminded to bring their benefit evidence when enrolling.

For those who have been out of education for some time, returning to learning may be a daunting prospect, but with its fantastic new facilities and student support services, the College aims to make the learning experience as positive as possible for learners of all ages.

For those unsure of which course will help them fulfil their personal ambitions the College provides support and guidance with dedicated Careers and Student Services staff on hand both before enrolment and during your time at the College.

Course information is now available to view online at www.nwrc.ac.uk/parttime, providing details of the hundreds of part-time courses on offer at the College’s Strabane, Derry, Springtown, Greystone and Limavady campuses.