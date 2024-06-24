NWRC student Amy Forbes receives Eileen Cairns scholarship at Best in FE awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Early Years Student Amy Forbes has been named as the 2024 recipient of the Eileen Cairns scholarship at North West Regional College’s (NWRC) Best in Further Education (FE) celebrations at Strabane Campus.

Amy, from Castlederg was presented with the award in memory Eileen Cairns, a highly regarded member of the Lecturing team at NWRC Strabane.

Former Holy Cross College student Amy Forbes first enrolled at Strabane campus in 2020 studying Occupational Studies in Childcare. Since then, she has progressed to Level 2 and now is in the final stages of completing her Level 3 CCLD.

Samantha Traynor, Head of Training and Skills at NWRC said: “This is the third year of this scholarship devised and donated by the Cairns family to acknowledge the efforts of a student from the College’s Strabane Campus, reflecting achievements in the areas of endeavour and accomplishment throughout studies.

Samantha Traynor, NWRC, Amy Forbes, Alan Forbes and Dr;. Catherine O'Mullan, NWRC

“Amy is a very deserving recipient. No matter what hurdles she comes across she always attend class and placement. She has grown into a confident young woman who can deal with whatever comes her way.

“She will be able to apply for a job in Early Years when she completes the course and has been a shining example of what can be achieved with the right environment and support.

“My congratulations to Amy and to the lecturers here at Strabane campus who have supported her on her journey. “

Amy Forbes said she was honoured to receive the award.

She added: “I have really enjoyed my time at Strabane campus where I have been able to complete my qualifications so I can progress to a career in Early Years. I would like to thank the Cairns family for this scholarship.”

The Best in FE Awards celebrate the achievements of Further Education graduates from the College’s campuses across Derry~Londonderry, Strabane and Limavady.

The event is always a highlight in the College calendar and involves the presentation of certificates and prizes to students from the four main curriculum departments across all College campuses.

The Eileen Cairns Scholarship, supported by the Cairns family, is awarded annually to a student at Strabane Campus in memory of lecturer Eileen Cairns.