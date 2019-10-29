NWRC to stream graduation ceremony on Facebook

North West Regional College will stream their Higher Education Graduation Ceremony live on Facebook.

The ceremony will take place at 12pm on Wednesday, October 30.

The achievements of more than 800 graduates in a range of subject areas across all areas of the curriculum will be celebrated in a special event at the Millennium Forum in Derry.

The MC for the event will be BBC broadcaster and weatherman, Barra Best and guest speaker is the Manager of NWRC’s multi award winning Careers Academy, Finneen Bradley.

Students will graduate in the following subjects: Art and Design, Business, Computing, Construction, Engineering and Science, Hairdressing and Beauty Therapy, Early Years, Health and Social Care, Hospitality, Tourism and Sport, Media, Music and Performing Arts, from courses undertaken at the College’s Strand Road, Limavady and Strabane Campuses.

The event can be viewed on http://www.facebook.com/mynwrc