NWRC Health Studies lecturers won the Gold Award for ‘Further Education Team of Year’ at the 2022 Pearson Teaching Awards, while Foundation Degree Science student Rory Deehan won the Gold Medal in Laboratory Technician Skills at the Worldskills Uk Finals.

NWRC also had two lecturers as finalists in the Pearson Further Education Lecturer of the Year Awards with Sports Lecturer Ivor Neill and Health Lecturer Jacqueline Turner achieving Silver awards, while Level 3 student Morgan Nutt won a Silver medal in Floor and Wall Tiling at Worldskills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BTEC Level 3 Health Studies team who have spent decades preparing students for careers in the health sector were praised by the judges for their “focus and passion.”

Rory Deehan - who won the Gold Medal in Laboratory Technician at Worldskills UK.

Dr. Lynda Hegarty, Head of Health, Sport and Science at NWRC said: “Our Health Studies team are making a real difference with their commitment, passion, and dedication to our students.

"The BTEC Level 3 course is an alternative to A-levels and prepares students for careers such as nursing, midwifery, radiography, and a range of other health roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The health courses at NWRC open doors for our students and the impact of teaching at the college is evident by the huge numbers of former students who are now working locally in Health professions.

“If you were to go into any healthcare setting, you’re sure to meet a former student.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gold Award winning BTEC Level 3 Health Studies team: Joanna Campbell, Martina McLaughlin, Anne Marie Hunter, Curriculum Manager and Cairmeal Convery.

“Huge congratulations also to Science student Rory Deehan who won the Gold Medal in Laboratory Technician at Worldskills. Rory was prepared for the competition by his lecturer and mentor Diane Smyth and for him to be named the best in the UK is a huge achievement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr. Hegarty said that all this was very much in keeping with the ethos at NWRC.

“This is what we do at NWRC – teach the practical skills our students need for future careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad