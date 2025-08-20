Open College Network NI celebrates awarding milestone

Open College Network Northern Ireland (OCN), Northern Ireland’s leading Professional and Vocational Awarding Body has confirmed that over 44,000 Vocational Qualifications have been awarded to learners during the 2024/25 academic year.

OCN deliver qualifications that are inclusive and will engage, enrich and equip learners for life. With thousands of OCN Qualifications being awarded this week, at the same time as GCSE results are published, Martin Flynn, Chief Executive Officer at OCN shared his congratulations to all learners receiving results this week.

“On behalf of everyone at OCN, I extend my warmest congratulations to every learner who has completed their studies- whether that be a Vocational Qualification, GCSE or A Level. You should be immensely proud of your achievements. In today’s rapidly evolving job market, qualifications are more important than ever, and this achievement marks the beginning of the next exciting chapter in your educational journey.”

OCN’s qualifications are designed provide students with a solid foundation for future career success. OCN’s diverse and comprehensive range of Vocational Qualifications span various subjects including Business and Administration, Hospitality and Tourism, Health and Social Care, Information Technology, Construction, Creative Industries and many more.

Martin Flynn, CEO OCN pictured with a number of vocational qualifications recipients at this year's OCN Learning Endeavour Awards.

The diversity of qualifications caters for learners of all ages and backgrounds, ensuring inclusivity and equal access to education. With thousands of Vocational Qualifications being awarded this month, at the same time as GCSE’s and A Level results are distributed, Martin Flynn believes this represents a “significant step towards parity of treatment” between GCSE and Vocational learners.

Speaking directly on the Vocational Qualifications awarded for the 2024/25 Academic Year Martin Flynn stated: “We believe in qualifications that are inclusive and will engage, enrich and equip learners for life. We are proud to have awarded over 44,000 Vocational Qualifications this academic year, and even prouder of our learners, many of whom have overcome significant challenges to achieve their learning goals and qualifications.

"For over 30 years, OCN has laid the foundation for vocational learning in Northern Ireland, and we are delighted to celebrate this academic milestone with all our learners and education providers alike.”

Martin Flynn added: “The volume of Vocational Qualifications awarded this academic year is a powerful testament of our dedication to support a skilled and competent workforce but also highlights how OCN is contributing to the growth and prosperity of the Northern Ireland economy.”

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald,who recently launched the Apprenticeship Action Plan and attended the OCN Learning Endeavour Awards said:“I offer my warmest congratulations to all the learners receiving their results this summer. Your achievements are a reflection of your hard work and determination and I commend each of you for your success.

“Vocational qualifications play a vital role in helping people gain real skills, build confidence and progress into meaningful employment. They are essential to our economy and to the future of our communities.”

The Minister continued: “My department has recently launched the Apprenticeship Action plan, highlighting our commitment to improvement, growth, and inclusivity in vocational pathways. We are working to ensure that every learner, regardless of background, has access to high-quality opportunities. The work of the OCN is central to this mission and I am happy to support their efforts in building a more skilled, innovative and inclusive economy.”

In addition to empowering individual learners, OCN’s Vocational Qualifications provide local employers with access to a pool of skilled professionals who are ready to meet the demands of the modern workplace.

As an awarding body, OCN adheres to rigorous quality standards, ensuring that every qualification awarded is a testament to the learner's competence and proficiency. OCN remains dedicated to continuous improvement, guided by feedback from learners, educators, and employers.

Earlier this year, OCN hosted its 7th annual Learning Endeavour Awards, celebrating the resilience, dedication and achievements of learners from all walks of life, including individuals who have overcome personal, social and educational barriers to realise their full potential. At the Awards, a total of £16,000 was awarded to learners and education and training providers from across NI through learning bursaries.

The announcement of Vocational Qualifications for the 2024/25 Academic Year comes at a significant time, as OCN continue to celebrate its 30th year anniversary. As part of the celebrations, OCN has awarded 30 of its registered centres with Learning Grants of up to £3,000 to support the development of its centres and learning facilities, furthering its mission to make education accessible and impactful.