Opera for Children tells the story of ‘Pamplemousse’

Pamplemousse the grapefruit is upset and lonely.

His mouse neighbours aren’t very friendly unless he’s crying sweet juicy tears and what makes it worse is he can’t squeeze through their mousehole to try to get to know them.

NI Opera bring a new opera for children to The Playhouse

Will he ever find someone who likes him just as he is? Join the Playhouse this Saturday (June 22) for the heartening tale of Pamplemousse’s identity crisis, set against evocative and playful music by local composer Greg Caffrey.

The opera will be performed by the young talents of the NI Opera Studio and the Hard Rain Soloist Ensemble.

‘The Chronic Identity Crisis of Pamplemousse’, starring Italian counter-tenor Francesco Giusti and directed by leading Irish theatre director Caitriona McLaughlin, is not to be missed for both the young and old.

Performance starts at 3pm. There is also free music and craft workshop for children and parents from 2pm. Suitable for 7+.

Tickets are £5 children, £8 adults, £20 family ticket (2 children, two adults) and available through the box office 028 71268027 and at www.derryplayhouse.co.uk

Don’t forget the award winning Miss Mary Hill School of Ballet returns to the Playhouse Theatre with their 2019 showcase.

From Monday, June 24 to Sunday 30 they will host showcases involving the best and brightest of their dancers performing their latest routines.

For more information go to www.facebook.com/missmaryhillballet

Tickets are £8 adult and £4 child.

Finally The Playhouse Children’s and Teen’s Arts Festival 2019 runs Monday, July 22 to Friday, August 2.

The Theatre is holding a wide and colourful variety of workshops for ages of 4 - 16.

For its 27th year, the Festival will explore the theme of The Greatest Show - and what a show it will be!

Two fantastic weeks of workshops in Drama, Visual Arts, Dance, Music, Photography, Comic Book Art, Graffiti and much more, all lead by friendly, professional home-grown Artists. Book now!