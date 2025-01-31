Our Space 5: The Wooden Bridge

By MC
Published 31st Jan 2025, 12:00 GMT
The wooden bridge. [Bartlett engraving: Ulster Folk & Transport Museum].The wooden bridge. [Bartlett engraving: Ulster Folk & Transport Museum].
The wooden bridge. [Bartlett engraving: Ulster Folk & Transport Museum].
“A very curious and handsome wooden bridge has been erected here, which was opened for foot passengers in the later end of the year 1790. This plain and elegant structure (the first of its kind introduced into Ireland) was framed in America and transported from thence across the Atlantic. It was built in 13 months at the expense of the Corporation by Messrs Lemuel Cox and Jonathan Thompson, natives of America”. Derry’s first-ever bridge was so described in ‘The Post Chaise Companion Through Ireland’.

Cox & Thompson’s success in building bridges in Massachusetts and Maine, USA, encouraged Londonderry Corporation to invite them over.

After taking soundings of the river bed, Cox contracted to build a bridge. He brought 20 American workmen and the prepared oak piles across the Atlantic. (He also brought his wife Susannah and two sons).

It was a toll bridge. But children with a teacher’s note could cross free. It had an opening span to allow boats sail up to Strabane; and later it carried pipes for water and gas to cross the river. As the illustration shows, the toll booth was at the west side at Bridge Street. So Waterside residents could stroll over as far as the toll booth and back for free!

Cox’s success on the Foyle, led to six further bridge contracts in Ireland at Waterford, Wexford, the Shannon, New Ross and Mountgarret.

[For more information see Anne Murray’s publication ‘Across The Foyle’ 1979 & 1990; and ‘Dictionary of Irish Biography’ via dib.ie].

