Out of the frying pan into the tyre

A North West Regional College (NWRC) student who swapped his career as a chef to train in Motor Vehicle Skills has been shortlisted in the OCN (Open College Network) Learner of the Year awards.

Ryan Phelan, 26, has spent the last ten years working as a chef, but always had a desire to work in the motor vehicle industry. And in September 2023, after hanging up his chef’s whites for the last time – he enrolled in the OCN NI level 2 Diploma in Motor Vehicle Skills Traineeship course at NWRC Springtown, and Level 2 Essential Skills in Literacy and Numeracy.

The City Cabs employee is now a finalist in Traineeship/Apprenticeship Learner of the Year category, and now hopes to progress to his dream course of the ‘All Age Apprenticeship’ in Motor Vehicle Maintenance.

Essential Skills tutor Ruairi McFaul said that Ryan had shown 'great determination and motivation' in his return to education. Not only is he studying for his Level 2 Traineeship and Essential Skills in Numeracy and Literacy, Ryan also works two part time jobs as a mechanic’s assistant and in a local hotel.

Ruairi said: “Ryan successfully embraces the challenge of managing his time and commitments to juggle work and study as an adult student.

“Ryan has helped to motivate the younger learners in his Traineeship group, especially in their Essential Skills classes. His willingness to ask questions in class when he is unsure of something has given his young classmates the confidence to also ask for help.

"His work ethic in class has been an inspirational example for the younger students to copy. He has pointed out in their classes that the Traineeship and Essential Skills qualifications are worthwhile to get at any age, and that if he can do it at his age, then they can do it too.”

Ryan says that while life is busy, he’s enjoying the challenge of learning a trade he always wanted to do since he was 16.

He added: “I enjoyed being a chef and worked for many years at the Sooty Olive restaurant, but I could never shake that desire to become a mechanic.

"I’m currently working for City Cabs alongside my traineeship and I’m looking forward to completing my course and moving on to the Apprenticeship in Motor Vehicle Maintenance.“

NWRC offers apprenticeships in a wide range of areas allowing students to earn while they learn. All Age Apprenticeships provide opportunities for more people to embark on a career of their choice and are open to students of all ages (16+) with no upper age limit.

The Open College Network Learning Endeavour Awards take place at the iconic Titanic Belfast on Tue 25th June 2024.

OCN is an educational charity and awarding body that advances education by developing qualifications for adults and young people throughout NI.

This year has seen OCN’s best ever entry response since the awards were introduced five years ago.

Martin Flynn, Chief Executive of OCN said: “The shortlisted learners and organisations reflect educational excellence in Northern Ireland and their commitment to lifelong learning.