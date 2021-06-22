Over 130 young people learn skills via ‘Love the Life You Live’ with HURT in Derry

Local organisation HURT’s ‘Love the Life You Live’ programme has been completed with over 100 young people participating.

The project is aimed at supporting and improving the health and wellbeing of young people living within Derry City and Strabane District Council area, with Inishowen and other parts of Donegal also included.

It covered topics such as: Drug and Alcohol Awareness, Talking Safely and Good Mental Health, First Aid (CPR Burns and choking treatments and prevention).

The young people learned important lifesaving skills through Crises Intervention Training to include First Aid Response and any other relevant training.

Developing compassion, respect and sensitivity towards oneself and that of others was also explored.

This project secured funding through the EU’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body and focuses on giving young people aged between 12-24 years the opportunity to openly discuss mental health, homelessness, drug, alcohol and substance abuse, sexual health and caring responsibilities.

Over 130 young people benefited from the Peace IV EU programme funded through Derry and Strabane District Council.

The nine-week programme was delivered via zoom and in person to groups in Buncrana, Carndonagh, Derry, Raphoe, and Strabane with 135 young people participating in the awareness raising sessions.

Dessie Kyle Manager of HURT commented that this type of programme addressing mental health and substance misuse is invaluable particularly during Covid when these issues were brought into sharp focus during lockdown.

“We would like to thank The Peace team in Derry and Strabane Council and the Peace IV coordinator for their help in promoting and marketing these programmes and for supporting this essential awareness raising messages which received excellent feedback from the participants and parents.”

The PEACE IV Programme is supported by the European Union, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB). Match-funding has been provided by the Executive Office in Northern Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development in Ireland.

The PEACE IV Programme has a value of €270 million and aims to promote peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland and the Border Region of Ireland.