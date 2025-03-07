‘Overwhelming’ correspondence around HMOs near Derry University campus

Derry City and Strabane District Council says they have received an “overwhelming” amount of public correspondence around student Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs) near Ulster University’s Magee Campus.

A report on engagement with residents on HMOs tabled at this month’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee meeting, noted that officers have received increasing levels of correspondence in recent months, from a number of individuals and groups, relating to the increased HMOs in the vicinity of Magee Campus.

“The Magee Taskforce published its final report and action plan for the expansion of campus in December 2024,” the report said. “Officers attended a Community Engagement Event at Ulster University on February 6, which was to enable the taskforce to outline the actions contained within the report.

“Significant concern was raised in relation to traffic management, parking and HMOs.

Ulster University's Magee campus.

“Correspondence has been received from a recently established group, Concerned Residents around Magee (CRAM). This group has been scheduled to present to the April meeting of Governance and Strategic Planning Committee, on April 1.”

Sinn Féin councillor Conor Heaney noted that Magee holds an “extremely useful” monthly meeting with residents around the issues, which officers have been invited to but not attended.

Chief Executive, John Kelpie, said officers attended one such meeting last December, but conceded that there “may have been others that we haven’t been aware of”.

“There was a very major meeting in February organised by Magee, involving over 100 residents, which I attended, [Director of Environment and Regeneration, Karen Phillips] attended, councillors attend, and I actually spoke at,” he added.

“We’ve received numerous requests – by residents, residents’ groups, those involved in neighbourhood renewal groups, and others – to meet and engage, so there’s a voluminous request to meet across numerous fronts.

“[It is] almost overwhelming at the moment, so we’re trying to figure out a way of structuring that engagement.

“We want to sit down with our community partners, in particular with Ulster University, to try to put this into some form of more structured engagement.

“We’re responding to quite a few written requests also, so we’re engaging across all fronts but we’re also trying to bring greater organisation so all residents’ voices can be heard and answered.”