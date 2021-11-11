Patricia Hughes Bursary Scheme announces latest recipient in memory of Derry teacher

Flynn Burke is a Psychology student at Queen’s University and a spokesperson for the scheme said they were “highly impressed by Flynn’s commitment to his studies, his family and his community”.

The bursary scheme was established in 2018 in memory of Patricia Hughes, a well-known teacher at St. Columb’s College. Highlighting the significance of the bursary scheme, Patricia’s sister, Mary Delargy, said: “After Patricia’s death in 2016, we wanted to do something positive to continue her work as a pastoral leader in St. Columb’s. Patricia was an extremely dedicated teacher and always went above and beyond for all of her students. In 2018 we established the Patricia Hughes Bursary Scheme. The bursary provides £4000 each year for a pupil from a low income family to support him through his time at university.”

Mary added: “Flynn is a fantastic ambassador for the Bursary Scheme. Flynn has already done a substantial amount of voluntary work to support his community and we were immediately struck by his commitment to the values of the bursary scheme. We are looking forward to working with Flynn over the coming months and years.”

L-R: Pádraig Delargy, nephew of Patricia Hughes, Flynn Burke, latest recipient of Bursary Scheme, Mary Delargy, sister of Patricia Hughes.

Pádraig Delargy, Patricia’s nephew, said: “Since 2018 there have been five recipients of the Bursary scheme. Having finished university myself in 2018, I know first-hand the economic pressures of third level education. The Bursary offers a chance to alleviate some of that burden and recognises the outstanding contributions the boys have made to their school and wider community.”

Two of the pupils who have benefitted from the Bursary recently took part in a video outlining how it happened helped them. “It gave me the opportunity to work with such amazing people,” said Odhrán McGlinchey. “It takes the stress off the bills - if it wasn’t for the Bursary I don’t know what I would do.” “My first thought is she always had a happy aura around her,” added Billy Quigley, the first recipient of the Bursary, “That made her really approachable. There were a few times when I was struggling and I came to Miss Hughes and she was always willing to lend a hand.”