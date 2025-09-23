Pioneering Derry laser physicist Daniel Bradley features in new Royal Irish Academy Irish STEM Lives book

Pioneering Derry laser physicist Daniel Bradley has been included by the Royal Irish Academy’s in a new book on Irish STEM lives.

Edited by Turlough O'Riordan and Jane Grimson, Irish STEM Lives retraces the extraordinary work and contributions of natural philosophers, mathematicians, engineers, particle physicists, code breakers and many more, through a selection of forty-six exceptional pioneers from the DIB.

This book will take the reader on a journey across artificial intelligence, climate change, food safety, transport and communication, touching all the fields of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

It includes an entry on physicist Daniel Bradley from the Lecky Road.

Initially a teacher in Derry, as a mature student Bradley gained a degree in mathematics and then a physics degree. Lecturing at Royal Holloway College and Imperial College in London, Bradley became a world-leader in ultra-fast electron-optical technology and laser development.

At Queen’s University – five years after completing his Ph.D. – he was appointed professor and head of the department of physics, where he developed a leading laser research group.

At Imperial College London he established another internationally important research group. At Trinity College Dublin he made great strides in a newly founded chair in optical electronics, before ill-health struck, forcing his early retirement.

A notable theme of the book is the evolution of the pursuit of knowledge over the past four centuries, covering relevant breakthrough events in STEM history, such as the development of the ‘scientific method’ in the circle surrounding Robert Boyle and the large-scale particle physics experiments undertaken by John Stewart Bell and Anne Kernan at CERN.

Turlough O'Riordan and Jane Grimson

Another major theme is the representation of diversity within STEM fields. Women in STEM are often overlooked and barely mentioned, relegated to the margins of textbooks despite their crucial contributions to scientific and technological advancements. Irish STEM Lives brings their stories to the forefront: from Mary Ward to Anne Kernan, these women played an essential role in shaping the landscape of science and technology.

To honour their invaluable contributions and acknowledge their efforts, the only pictures included in the book are those of female STEM practitioners. This decision was made to challenge the conventional norms of STEM representation.

Mr. O’Riordan, DIB digital editor, said: "The volume represents the rich diversity of achievements across Irish STEM history.

"The lives collected – across science, technology, engineering and mathematics – provide readers with both a fascinating variety of insights into those domains, alongside an understanding of the amazing women and men behind them.”

Ms. Grimson MRIA, said: “Ireland is rightly recognised globally for our many wonderful creative writers. However, what is much less well known is the vital contribution which many women and men, who were either born in Ireland or who worked here, have made to the advancement of STEM across a wide range of areas which are still important today.”

Ruth Hegarty, Managing Editor of Publications at the RIA said: “Irish STEM Lives is an important publication because, by looking at the past, it aims to spark future change.

"The portraits of women in the book are meant to inspire a new generation of young women to see themselves reflected in these roles and to understand that they, too, can be leaders in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.’

Irish STEM Lives is available in bookshops and via www.ria.ie.