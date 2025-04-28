Plans for improved Holy Child Primary School accommodation moving forward
A fresh application has been submitted for proposed new teaching accommodation to replace existing condemned buildings at the Creggan school.
The new facilities will include three classrooms, stores, toilets and and entrance lobby.
The development marks further progress on the campaign for better accommodation at the Central Drive school.
Later last year the Education Minister Paul Givan confirmed an integrated consultancy team (ICT) was being appointed to carry out school enhancements at the Holy Child.
Local MLA Pádraig Delargy, a former teacher and member of the Board of Governors at the school, has been among those campaigning for improvements.
Last year he noted how the Board of Governors had had to condemn several huts due to the presence of black mould.
In January demolition work got underway ahead of the school enhancement works.
