Plans for improved Holy Child Primary School accommodation moving forward

By Kevin Mullan
Published 28th Apr 2025, 10:21 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 10:21 BST
Plans to replace condemned accommodation at Holy Child Primary School in Creggan have moved a step forward after plans were lodged with Derry City & Strabane District Council.

A fresh application has been submitted for proposed new teaching accommodation to replace existing condemned buildings at the Creggan school.

The new facilities will include three classrooms, stores, toilets and and entrance lobby.

The development marks further progress on the campaign for better accommodation at the Central Drive school.

Holy Child Primary School

Later last year the Education Minister Paul Givan confirmed an integrated consultancy team (ICT) was being appointed to carry out school enhancements at the Holy Child.

Local MLA Pádraig Delargy, a former teacher and member of the Board of Governors at the school, has been among those campaigning for improvements.

Last year he noted how the Board of Governors had had to condemn several huts due to the presence of black mould.

In January demolition work got underway ahead of the school enhancement works.

