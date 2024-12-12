Plans to demolish Derry primary school's former meals kitchen

Derry City and Strabane District Council have received plans to demolish the former school meals kitchens at the Model Primary School, Derry.

A two-storey kitchen was built in 1962 and is located along the back of the school adjacent to Nicholson Square.

However, the building has not been in regular use since 2012 when a new kitchen and dining hall was constructed.

In March, the school’s principal forwarded a letter from the Chair of the Board of Governors to Education Authority Facilities Management Service (FMS), requesting its demolition.

In an accompanying Structural Report, EA elaborated: “The building has deteriorated to the extent that the roof is falling in and windowsills are crumbling and falling onto the playground.

“The building is a health and safety risk to the school community.

“In addition, there have been complaints received by the school from neighbouring properties stating that the building is unsightly and at risk of vandalism, anti‐ social behaviour, and fire.”

A Design and Access Statement said the kitchen’s windows are now boarded up, resulting in an “unsightly building for both the neighbouring houses on Nicholson Square as well as from the school itself”.

The statement concluded that “the most cost effective option was for demolition of the block, [which] would create additional playground space as well as tidying up the boundary with a new structural wall.

“There is no change to access to the school, and there will be additional space available for playground use including a soft play area at the lower level.”

