£1 summer leisure scheme for children and young people in Derry & Strabane now up and running

A scheme offering £1 activities for children over the summer holidays across Derry City & Strabane District Council leisure facilities is now back up and running.

Families across Derry and Strabane have been advised that the popular £1 Summer Offer has returned again this year and will run throughout this month and next, up until August 31.

This initiative gives young people under 18 access to a wide range of daytime activities – all for just £1 – at Council leisure centres across the city and district.

Available from Monday to Friday until 5pm, the offer includes swimming and a variety of court and pitch-based activities.

These include: Tennis, Badminton, 5-a-side football, Table tennis, Basketball, Squash and selected pitch activities (T&Cs apply).

The scheme is available at the following Council leisure centres: Templemore Sports Complex, Bishops Field, City Baths, Foyle Arena, Brooke Park Leisure Centre, Derg Valley Leisure Centre, Melvin Sports Complex and Riversdale Leisure Centre.

The initiative is part of Council’s wider sports development programme, aimed at encouraging children and young people to stay active, try new sports, and enjoy healthy fun throughout the summer – without breaking the bank.

Karen McFarland, Director of Health and Community at Derry City and Strabane District Council, said: “The £1 Summer Scheme offers a fantastic variety of activities to keep children and young people engaged, active, and entertained throughout the holidays. It’s a great way for them to discover new interests while staying healthy and having fun.

“Importantly, the affordable £1 price point helps ease the financial pressure on families looking to keep their kids busy over the summer break.”

Activities must be booked on the day of play and advance bookings are not available.

Riversdale Leisure Centre – T: 028 7138 2672 Melvin Sports Complex – T: 028 7138 2660 Derg Valley Leisure Centre -T: 028 8167 0727 Brooke Park – T: 028 7126 2637 Foyle Arena – T: 028 7137 6555 Templemore Sports Complex -T: 028 7137 6585 Bishops Field – T: 028 7137 2194 City Baths - 028 71264459

For more details on the £1 summer programme and other leisure activities visit: www.derrystrabane.com/services/leisure