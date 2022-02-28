£28m. construction contract for new Ardnashee School and College announced

How the new Ardnashee School and College will look when complete.

The North’s Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has announced a £28 million construction contract for the new school - part of a total £34 million capital investment in the project.

Following the completion of a formal tender process, the Department of Education has approved the award of tender to Woodvale Construction, Omagh.

Construction of the new build school - on the site of the former Foyle College Junior School at Northland Road - is due to commence in this spring and has an estimated 30 month construction programme.

Welcoming the investment, the Minister said: “I am delighted to make this much anticipated £28 million announcement, which is part of a total £34million capital investment in this new build for the school.This important project, funded by my Department, will provide state-of-the-art facilities for the school which caters for children aged 3 to 19 years with profound and multiple, severe and moderate learning difficulties.

“The new modern accommodation, which I know will be welcomed by the Principal, Board of Governors, staff and pupils, will provide an improved learning and working environment at Ardnashee and will have a positive effect for everyone for many years to come.”

When completed, the new build school will provide accommodation for a total enrolment of 275 pupils.

Ardnashee School and College is a controlled special school formed in September 2014 through the amalgamation of Belmont House School and Foyle View School.