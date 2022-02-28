£28m. construction contract for new Ardnashee School and College announced
The construction of a new build Ardnashee School and College in Derry has been given the go-ahead.
The North’s Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has announced a £28 million construction contract for the new school - part of a total £34 million capital investment in the project.
Following the completion of a formal tender process, the Department of Education has approved the award of tender to Woodvale Construction, Omagh.
Construction of the new build school - on the site of the former Foyle College Junior School at Northland Road - is due to commence in this spring and has an estimated 30 month construction programme.
Welcoming the investment, the Minister said: “I am delighted to make this much anticipated £28 million announcement, which is part of a total £34million capital investment in this new build for the school.This important project, funded by my Department, will provide state-of-the-art facilities for the school which caters for children aged 3 to 19 years with profound and multiple, severe and moderate learning difficulties.
“The new modern accommodation, which I know will be welcomed by the Principal, Board of Governors, staff and pupils, will provide an improved learning and working environment at Ardnashee and will have a positive effect for everyone for many years to come.”
When completed, the new build school will provide accommodation for a total enrolment of 275 pupils.
Ardnashee School and College is a controlled special school formed in September 2014 through the amalgamation of Belmont House School and Foyle View School.
The Minister continued: “I have no doubt that everyone in the school is looking forward to see the ongoing construction of the new school.Not only is this great news for the school community, this investment will also be welcomed by the construction industry by providing employment and a much needed boost for the local economy.”