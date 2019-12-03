Public gets behind Enagh Youth Forum’s funding bid

Enagh Youth Forum has been selected by the public to receive a vital £3,000 donation from Health Games.

Last month, the Health Games issued a call out on Facebook for people to nominate their favourite mental or physical health charity. Over 10,000 members of the public voted to decide who would receive Health Game’s first donation in Northern Ireland.

Paul Hughes, Youth and Community Development Worker, said: “We would like to extend a massive thanks to everyone who voted for us. This funding couldn’t have come to us at a better time, with Christmas around the corner.”

Enagh Youth Forum will be putting on a festive extravaganza in the village of Strathfoyle on December 12. This will be the first time in 20 years that the council have supplied a Christmas tree.

Paul continued: “This festive event was looking very unlikely until we received the fantastic news in regard to winning the £3k. This vital funding will help us put on a sparkling show, getting Santa along to switch on the lights. Now we can give the village something magical to remember this December!”

The charity is run by young people, aged between 10 and 25 years old.

They provide group work and one-to-one support for those needing a little extra support, while promoting social, economic and environmental well-being.

Martin Ellice, Joint Managing Director of the Health Lottery, said: “A huge congratulations to Enagh Youth Forum for coming first place in the Health Games Facebook competition.

“The public voting was a great success, and Health Games have decided to award the runner-up, TAMHI, a special donation of £1k. Health Games will also be making further donations to our third and fourth-placed nominees, POCA and Circle of Support.”

Health Games is an online gaming site that features over 900 games. It is the sister site to The Health Lottery and is not part of the lottery scheme operated by THL on behalf of 12 society lotteries.