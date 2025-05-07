Public to get a glimpse of plans for €44.5m Teaching and Student Centre at Derry’s Magee College
The pre-application consultation will take place in the Minor Hall at Magee on Wednesday, May 21, between 2pm and 7pm.
Members of the public are invited to attend in order to get a preview of proposals for the new complex.
The Northland Road building will be located on the south western corner of the existing campus behind the Library (MM building) and Teaching Block (MU) and bounded by the Northland Road and perimeter of the campus at Clarence Avenue.
According to a notice advertising the event the proposed development will involve a new bridge connection from the Teaching and Student Centre to MM and MU and necessary alterations to the existing buildings.
There will be additional car parking, landscaping and alterations to the existing service road.
The block is being developed as part of a €44.5 million cross-border investment under the Irish Government’s Shared Island Fund.
Two months ago UU welcomed the appointment of McAdam Design as the Integrated Consultancy Team and AtkinsRealis as the Consultant Project Management team for what it called the Shared Island teaching block in Derry.
Announced in 2023, the €44.5m investment by the Government of Ireland is supported by circa £7m of UU reserves to construct the new block, which will be situated off the Northland Road adjacent to the library.
Providing additional lecture and seminar spaces, computer labs and other social areas, the building will contribute significantly to the campus capacity for teaching and research activity and builds on UU’s commitment to Growth and Regeneration projects that deliver more students, jobs, and economic impact, the university said.
It reflects, in part, the teaching and research cooperation between UU and Atlantic Technological University in Donegal, while also enabling the four North West Tertiary Education Cluster institutions to work more closely together, it added.
UU Vice-Chancellor Professor Paul Bartholomew said: “I am delighted to welcome the appointment of the consultant teams whose role will be to undertake the planning, design and project management of the new Shared Island teaching block.
"This announcement marks another step forward in our commitment to campus expansion in Derry~Londonderry and widening access to higher education in the North West.
“While the design shared today is only an initial concept, it is exciting to be able to share the potential that exists for our new spaces in Derry~Londonderry.
"We know the new building will enhance what is an already thriving campus for health sciences, creative industries, computing, engineering, business and the arts and will promote a creative, innovative and vibrant environment that will inspire and add value to our core activities of teaching, learning, research and innovation.”
Further information relating to these proposals can also be obtained from TSA Planning, by calling 028 9043 4333, by emailing [email protected] or by writing to TSA Planning, 20 May Street, Belfast, BT1 4NL.
Comments should be made to TSA Planning no later than 5pm on June 4, 2025.
