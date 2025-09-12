Pupils from Gaelscoil Éadain Mhóir to travel the length of Ireland (302 miles) in fundraiser for Derry school

By Kevin Mullan
Published 12th Sep 2025, 12:29 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2025, 12:36 BST
Pupils from Gaelscoil Éadain Mhóir are set to travel an incredible 302 miles next week to raise much needed funds for the Bogside Irish language school.

The special fundraiser aims to boost school funds to cover the rising costs of programmes to enhance pupils’ learning.

These include Accelerated Reading, Mathletics, Mathseeds, Nessy, well-being initiatives, outdoor provision and many other schemes and initiatives.

Principal Mary Nic Ailín said: “As we start a new academic year and are faced with increasing costs we are hoping to raise funds to subsidise programmes and reduce costs for families.”

Mary Nic Ailin, principal of Naiscoil and Gaelscoil Éadain Mhóir. 1410JM14placeholder image
Mary Nic Ailin, principal of Naiscoil and Gaelscoil Éadain Mhóir. 1410JM14

This month the school is hosting a special sponsored event entitled Taisteal trasna na tíre/Travel across the country.

“Our pupils will travel 302 miles which is the actual length of Ireland in order to raise much needed funds. Pupils will travel around school grounds on their bikes, scooters, feet!

“They will clock up the miles over the week beginning September 15. We are asking local businesses to sponsor the event in whatever way possible. All funds raised will be spent directly on our children and for their benefit.

“If you can sponsor £302 towards this event we would be very grateful. This money would contribute to greatly enhancing the learning experiences which our pupils will have this year,” the school stated.

Gaelscoil Éadain Mhóir first opened its doors in 1998 with six children. At the time it was situated in Creggan adjacent to Seán Dolan’s GFC but has been based at the Gasyard on the Lecky Road since 2001.

