REACH Across to mark Shared History finale at NWRC in Derry

The project was funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund to mark 100 years since the foundation of Northern Ireland after Partition.

During the project REACH Across planned, delivered and evaluated shared learning sessions involving schools and youth clubs throughout the North-West, as well as shared history workshops, education visits to local cultural and historical locations and an activity residential to develop contact established during the programme.

Respective groups participating in the Project were also invited to design and produce items with a Shared History focus and this included canvas paintings, small furniture, garden planters and even a project-related song.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project included tours of the City Walls.

The project also included learning days for local primary schools and these events included guided tours of the City Walls and local museums, as well as performances by Ulster-Scots dancers, Irish dancers and the LondonDerry Bands Forum. Additional workshops and events included Theatre of Witness workshops for Project Volunteers and also project participants, Human Library sessions that informed young people of cultural and social prejudices, a hair and make-up workshop that compared styles over 100 years and Peace Line tours, to help young people have a better understanding of the consequences of conflict and the Peace Walls.

A spokesperson said: “Over the past year REACH Across have worked with 249 young people from the primary, post-primary and youth sectors, during a year that was still affected by school and youth club restrictions.