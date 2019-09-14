Reece to take up place at Emil Dale Academy

Talented young Derryman Reece McGowan is among a select group of young thespians who have secured places at the Emil Dale Academy of Performing Arts in England.

After seeing an advertisement that the prestigious Hertfordshire-based musical theatre company was auditioning in Belfast two years ago the young Foyle College pupil decided to throw his hat in the ring despite being only 14 years of age at the time.

Among no less than 4000 auditionees in the UK and Ireland competing for a place in the academy, Reece eventually received the fantastic news that he had secured an unconditional offer for one of 43 places.

A regular of local theatre groups such as the Grove Theatre Group, Londonderry Musical Society and Millennium Forum Youth Productions, Reece takes up his place on Monday, September 16, at the age of just 16.

“As a pupil of Foyle College, Reece would like to pay tribute to the amazing and encouraging staff in both the Music, English and Drama departments of the school in which he was awarded the ‘Hunter Award for Drama’ at this year’s prize giving.

“Furthermore, to the principal Mr. [Patrick] Allen and the staff of Foyle College for their ongoing support throughout his journey and for giving him a holistic approach to education, where despite an extremely busy schedule of performing in 17 musicals in the past two years, he achieved truly remarkable GCSE results,” said proud mum Caroline.