Retro: More pictures of Lisnagelvin Primary School - including 2006, 2007 and 2009

As well as a few remaining pictures taken at Lisnagelvin PS in 2010, we’ve added in photographs of pupils from 2006, 2007 and 2009. We’ll get around to as many schools as we can on our danders down Memory Lane.
1.
Dressed in character from story books are pupils Chloe Black, as 'Pochantas' and Jordon McMullan, as Charlie Chaplan, at the storytelling day at Lisnagelvin primary school, organised as part of the school's 'Book Day' event. (2802T07).
2.
Dressed in character from story books are pupils (from left), Sarah McKittrick, as 'Saucepan Man', Aimee Peoples, as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz, and Nathan Tennis, as Sherlock Holmes, at the storytelling day at Lisnagelvin primary school, organised as part of the school's 'Book Day' event. (2802T06).
3.
Dressed in character from story books are pupils (from left), Chloe Gibson and Chloe Henry, as 'Minnie & Mickey', and a double act with Laura Smallwoods and Holli Sargent, at the storytelling day at Lisnagelvin primary school, organised as part of the school's 'Book Day' event. (2802T05).
4.
Alison Dougherty, teacher, with pupils from P1, dressed in characters from story books for the storytelling day at Lisnagelvin primary school, organised as part of the school's 'Book Day' event. (2802T03).