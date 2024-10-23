Schools celebrate Maths Week 2024 with Guildhall Maths in the City event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last week thousands of pupils across Ireland celebrated Maths Week (12-20 October) delving into the exciting and intriguing world of maths.

The celebration reaches 500,000 participants each year and brings a vibrant mix of events and activities aimed at making maths fun and engaging for learners of all ages.

The Guildhall in Derry hosted a special ‘Maths in the City’ festival event for local schools with children from St Mary’s Cloughcor PS, Strabane, Nazareth House Primary School in Derry and the Shared Education Partnership of The Fountain and Long Tower primary schools coming together and to work on and solve a series of maths puzzles.

Director of Maths Week, Eoin Gill from South East Technological University in Waterford says: “Having received generous support from the Department for the Economy, we were delighted to run our first Maths in The City event in Derry's iconic Guildhall venue. The central location is fantastic, and the building provides a superb space for facilitating these kinds of activities, allowing pupils to positively engage with maths and work together as a team.

Maths in the City, The Guildhall, Derry with Long Tower and The Fountains Primary Schools

“We really hope to expand on what we’ve achieved this year by offering The Guildhall to even more schools in October 2025 when Maths Week Ireland marks its 20th anniversary. We also aim to organise a Saturday event for the general public."

Local Maths Week representative Franz Schlindwein is well known to schools in the North West and all over Ireland, having created his IZAK9 Maths Cubes. Reflecting on Maths Week 2024, Franz says:

“It’s been a wonderful experience, bringing pupils from urban and rural areas together in a celebration of mathematics as well as providing an opportunity for a local Shared Education Partnership to engage with maths activities together.

“We are really looking forward now to next year and an expansion of Maths Week Ireland activities across the North.”

Franz and Eoin both added, “We would like to thank the staff of The Guildhall for their support prior to and during this event. The highly professional team were hugely supportive of our goals.”

Maths Week is a partnership of higher and further education and other groups concerned with maths and is co-ordinated by Calmast, the STEM Engagement Centre at South East Technological University. It is supported by Research Ireland (Taighde Éireann), the Department of Education (RoI) AMD and the Department for the Economy in Northern Ireland.

For more details on Maths Week Ireland check out the website on www.mathsweek.ie.

Follow Maths Week on social channels: @MathsWeek on Facebook, @mathsireland on Instagram, @mathsweek on TikTok and @mathsweek and #mathsweek2024 on X.