St Columb’s College mark Saint Columba’s Day in Derry as year of events gets under way

A spokesperson for St Columba’s College said: “Columba, Colmcille or Colum, is a man of many names and a man of just as many talents. He not only gives his name to our school but was integral to the first formative forays into building on the land we all now know and love as Derry

“2021 marks a millennium and a half since the birth of, not only our city’s patron, but, indeed, one of Ireland’s patron saints. As a result, on June 9th Bishop McKeown celebrated Mass for the St Columb’s College community. The Mass was attended by current staff and pupil representatives, as well as alumni and representatives from external organisations.

“While the Mass commemorated a significant Columban milestone, it also signalled the start of a yearlong Columban celebration in St Columb’s College that will culminate on 9th June 2022.

Attendees at the special Mass to mark St Columba's Day at St Patrick's Church in Pennyburn.

“Our celebrations will showcase the many different aspects of Columba, including Columba the scholar, Columba the seafarer and Columba the evangelizer, while also celebrating the Christian tradition more generally.

“Events will include regional, national and international speakers that will share their expertise and insights with current pupils as well as to the wider Derry public.”

*With thanks to Nathan Thiruvengadam

Young students delivering readings at the Mass. (Picture: Joe Stewart)

St Columbs' College principal Finbar Madden. (PIcture Joe Sterwart)

The choir and musicians performing at the ceremony. (Picture: Joe Stewart)