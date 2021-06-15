St Columb’s College mark Saint Columba’s Day in Derry as year of events gets under way
As we begin to move out of Covid restrictions, the St Columb’s College community began to fully celebrate the momentous occasion of the 1,500th anniversary of St Columba’s birth.
A spokesperson for St Columba’s College said: “Columba, Colmcille or Colum, is a man of many names and a man of just as many talents. He not only gives his name to our school but was integral to the first formative forays into building on the land we all now know and love as Derry
“2021 marks a millennium and a half since the birth of, not only our city’s patron, but, indeed, one of Ireland’s patron saints. As a result, on June 9th Bishop McKeown celebrated Mass for the St Columb’s College community. The Mass was attended by current staff and pupil representatives, as well as alumni and representatives from external organisations.
“While the Mass commemorated a significant Columban milestone, it also signalled the start of a yearlong Columban celebration in St Columb’s College that will culminate on 9th June 2022.
“Our celebrations will showcase the many different aspects of Columba, including Columba the scholar, Columba the seafarer and Columba the evangelizer, while also celebrating the Christian tradition more generally.
“Events will include regional, national and international speakers that will share their expertise and insights with current pupils as well as to the wider Derry public.”
*With thanks to Nathan Thiruvengadam