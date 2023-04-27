St. Columb’s delegation welcomed to Oireachtas as representatives of ‘one of most illustrious colleges in the country’

The delegation was welcomed by Jerry Buttimer, Cathaoirleach of the Seanad, who described the Derry school as ‘one of the most illustrious colleges in the country’.

Among those in attendance in Leinster House this week was the College’s head boy James Tourish who addressed former US President Bill Clinton at the Hume Foundation’s ‘Making Hope and History Rhyme’ event to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement (GFA) in the Guildhall last week.

“I welcome the students from St. Columb’s College in Derry who are with us this afternoon. We are joined by Mark McConnellogue, James Tourish, a student who was the winner of the life advocate awards essay competition, and Adam McIntyre, Aaron Kelly and Geraldine Ahern, who are here with them today.

James Tourish was among a delegation from St. Columb's College who visited the Oireachtas this week.

"As members will know, St. Columb’s College is one of the most illustrious colleges in the country, with Nobel laureates, sportspeople, musicians, academics and even an RTÉ correspondent as part of its illustrious alumni,” said An Cathaoirleach.

Senator Rónán Mullen said: “I thank you for welcoming our friends from St. Columb’s. Later this morning they are going to visit the bust of John Hume, a former past pupil of the school, which was unveiled here just recently. I congratulate James Tourish in particular on being the winner of the life advocate awards.”

