St Mary's College Derry pupil Cameron in final 5 of BBC Young Chorister of the Year this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Talented Derry girl and Year 12 St Mary's College pupil Cameron Kelly will be gracing our television screens this coming Sunday, November 24 in the senior heat of BBC Young Chorister of the Year.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, run in conjunction with Songs of Praise and BBC Radio 2, showcases performers who are passionate about singing sacred music. Cameron qualified as one of only five singers from across the UK in the senior category (14-17). She will perform in front of a prestigious judging panel consisting of the superstar mezzo soprano, Katherine Jenkins, the world renowned composer and arranger, Bob Chilcott, and the highly respected composer and broadcaster, YolanDa Brown. Cameron was also mentored by Aled Jones in preparation for the contest.

Cameron has had a music-filled career to date: a pupil of the outstanding Una O Somachain; a member of the award winning St Mary’s College choir; a clarinettist in the school’s excellent orchestra; and a member of the National Youth Choir of N Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron’s family, friends and the wider school community are so proud of Cameron’s achievement and they all wish her the very best.

St Mary's College pupil Cameron Kelly. Stephen Latimer

Ms Emma Jayne, Choral Director at St Mary’s College, who oversaw and prepared Cameron's entry, was delighted she made the final five and witnessed at first hand the dedication and commitment shown by Cameron to this contest over the summer months.

In this Sunday’s semi-final, she will sing the beautiful song, ‘The Irish Blessing’ by Belfast composer, Philip Stopford.

Ahead of the semi-final airing this weekend, the BBC have stated: “Aled Jones presents the senior heat of BBC Young Chorister of the Year from Hallé St Peter’s in Manchester, with judges Katherine Jenkins, Bob Chilcott and YolanDa Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The choristers are all aged 14 to 16, and two have chosen songs by living composers: John Rutter’s Gaelic Blessing and Philip Stopford’s Irish Blessing. The other pieces performed are Ave Maria by Bach and Gounod, Mendelssohn's O for the Wings of a Dove, and the hymn Dear Lord and Father of Mankind. All five choristers come together to sing the hymn Make Me a Channel of Your Peace. The judges will select three choristers to sing in the final.”

The programme will air on Sunday, November 24 at 1.15pm on BBC 1.