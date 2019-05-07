Study part-time and you could pass with distinction

A class of business students who study part time at North West Regional College (NWRC) have all passed their exams with distinction.

The all-female class on the OCR Level 4 Higher Diploma in Administration (Business Professional) with ICT, which is offered on both a full and part-time basis at Strand Road Campus, recorded the high level results in their Financial Record Keeping Module, with three of the group achieving a maximum 100% grade.

Business Lecturer Ann Marie Scullion said the high standard of results from the class reflects both the hard working ethos of the students, coupled with the dedicated teaching from NWRC staff.

Jobs success

She added: “We are delighted that all ten of our students on this particular course passed with distinction. A high percentage of our students go on to gain employment and others have progressed to part-time Degree programmes."

The college, which has just launched its 2019/2020 part-time prospectus is this year offering more options than ever – with hundreds of courses to choose from ranging from Mindfulness, Cognitive Behavioural Therapeutic Skills, Website Software, Construction Skills, Professional courses, Welding, Paediatric First Aid, Shorthand, Engineering, Hairdressing and Beauty, Gardening, Hospitality, Beginners Guitar and much more.

Spaces go quickly

Enrolments open from 8 am on May 14, 2019. In the first few hours on the first day of enrolments last year, a number of the College’s most popular courses filled-up, and those who wish to ensure they have a place for September are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

Make this the year you take the plunge by enrolling on a course to upskill or take up a new challenge by taking a course in something completely new. Classes are available at Strand Road and Springtown Campus in Derry, Strabane Campus, or Main Street and Greystone Campus in Limavady.

There are huge benefits to studying for a qualification part time. Not only can you continue to work while you study, but most part-time courses are structured to allow you to balance your studies with your other commitments.

NWRC offers a range of employer-focussed Higher Education courses including Foundation Degrees, Higher National Diplomas, Higher National Certificates and Higher Level Apprenticeships – all on a part-time basis.

Taking a part time course can also boost your career, allowing you to develop new skills – the majority of NWRC’s part time courses are accredited ensuring that you are developing the knowledge and skills that current employers are on the lookout for.

Try something new

Or maybe you simply want to try something new as a hobby – NWRC has a huge range of courses aimed at beginners.

This year NWRC has introduced a new part time course in Dental Nursing to our Limavady Campus. This course which already runs at Strabane Campus has proved to be hugely popular, and prepares trainee dental nurses in the foundations of dental nursing.

With short introductory programmes through to Higher Education and professional development courses, those who wish to improve their qualifications or develop a new skill will find something to suit.

The College offers special reduced fees for those receiving particular benefits, to make its courses as accessible as possible to those on all levels of income. Those claiming the reduced fee are reminded to bring their benefit evidence when enrolling.

For those who have been out of education for some time, returning to learning may be a daunting prospect, but with its fantastic new facilities and student support services, the College aims to make the learning experience as positive as possible for learners of all ages.

For those unsure of which course will help them fulfil their personal ambitions the College provides support and guidance with dedicated Careers and Student Services staff on hand both before enrolment and during your time at the College.

Course information is now available to view online at www.nwrc.ac.uk/parttime, providing details of the hundreds of part-time courses on offer at the College’s Strabane, Derry, Springtown, Greystone and Limavady campuses.