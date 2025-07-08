Tears of sadness at Derry’s Hollybush PS as nursery head Mary Grace retires

There were tears of sadness and joy at Hollybush Primary School when Head of Nursery School, Mrs. Mary Grace, bowed out after 25 years of untiring and dedicated service.

A school assembly was held in her honour and gifts were presented by staff, the Board of Governors, and pupils from the school.

Retired Principal, Mrs. Carmel Dunn, and Mary’s husband, Dr. Declan Grace, also joined the celebrations. The school choir performed a number of Mary’s favourite songs, and there were readings and speeches from members of the school community.

Mrs. Grace started her career at Hollybush on the first of September 2000, under the late Pat Mc Laughlin, and oversaw the opening of the then new Nursery Unit.

Since then, she has guided over 1000 pupils as they set out on their educational journey at Hollybush. Each pupil was blessed to benefit, not only from Mary’s incredible skill as an Early Years’ practitioner, but also from her gentle presence.

The esteem in which Mary is held was evident at the assembly where there was hardly a dry eye!

Speaking at the assembly, Acting School Principal Mr. Feargal Friel paid tribute to Mrs. Grace’s dedicated service: "Mary will be sorely missed by all the staff, governors and parents here at the school, and by the many pupils, present and past, who have been blessed to have started their Hollybush journey under her care.

"Indeed, today we witnessed many parents who Mary taught coming back to the school to express their gratitude and wish her every happiness for the next chapter of her life.

"Mary’s are certainly big shoes to be filled because she has been such a loved and highly respected teacher here at Hollybush. Everyone today has joined with myself, the staff, pupils and governors in wishing Mary every blessing for a very long, well-deserved and happy retirement with her husband Declan; she will no doubt enjoy having the time now to pursue her many other gifts and talents. Mary will always be a much-valued member of our school community, but for now, we wish her a very fond au revoir."