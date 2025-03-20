Staff and pupils got a surprise on Thursday morning last when the Children’s Commissioner dropped in to officially open Holy Child Primary School’s new ‘The Thrive Hive’ - a dedicated space designed to support the well-being and educational needs of the school’s neurodiverse children.

The sanctuary offers a safe and supportive environment where pupils can learn, grow, and flourish.

On arrival at the school doors, the Commissioner was met by Principal, Pat Concannon and Head Pupils Caydn Wright and Daisy McGilloway before the school choir showcased the songs they recently presented at the Peace Proms in Belfast.

Indeed, the Children’s Commissioner was notably impressed by their harmonious melodies, particularly their renditions in Irish and expressed heartfelt admiration for their talent.

The Holy Child PS Choir performing for Children's Commissioner Chris Quinn on Thursday. Jim McCafferty Photography

Then it was on visits of some of the new sensory rooms within the school which pupils are making good use of.

He also met with staff and pupils in various classrooms on his way to ‘The Thrive Hive,’

On arrival, he was greeted by five years-old Hannah Collins, who is one of the first pupils of ‘The Thrive Hive’ who welcomed and questioned the Commissioner on who he was, why he was there and how they would conduct the ribbon cutting and unveiling of the plaque.

Speaking on the opening and welcoming the Commissioner, Pat Concannon, Principal said she was delighted that Mr. Quinn took the time to come and visit the school, open ‘The Thrive Hive’ and meet the School Council and address the assembly.

‘The Children’s Commissioner’s visit today marked a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive and nurturing environment for all our students at Holy Child. He graciously officiated the opening of our ‘Thrive Hive’, a dedicated space designed to support the well-being and education needs of our neurodiverse pupils.’

She continued: ‘A huge congratulations also to our own Student Council who supported the commissioner in delivering this message.’

Mrs. Concannon explained how Thursday’s visit also served as a reunion, as Mr. Quinn had previously played a pivotal role in advocating for the removal of the school’s outdated huts from the grounds of Holy Child.

‘His collaboration with the Department of Education was instrumental in this progress, and he expressed delight upon witnessing the advancements made since his last visit in June. We are profoundly grateful for his continued support and advocacy, which have significantly contributed to the enhancement of our educational facilities.

‘Mr. Quinn’s visit was a testament to the power of community and the shared commitment to nurturing the potential of every child. We extend our deepest gratitude to him for his unwavering dedication to the children and young people of Northern Ireland,’ she concluded.

Speaking after Friday’s event, Children’s Commissioner Chris Quinn, said: ‘I was truly honoured to open ‘The Thrive Hive’ at Holy Child Primary School in the Creggan, a beacon of support for neurodiverse children. This space embodies our collective commitment to ensure that every child has the opportunity to learn and thrive in an environment tailored to their needs. It is inspiring to see how schools like Holy Child are leading the way in inclusivity and understanding.

‘During my visit I also had time to speak with the pupils about their rights and their knowledge of this area was inspiring.

"It was also fantastic to see the work that has been carried out since my last visit to ensure the pupils at Holy Child have a safe, secure environment to learn.’