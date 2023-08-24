Three cheers as triplets Niall, Paudric and Conor pick up GCSE results at St. Joseph’s

There were three cheers for the Derges-Bonner brothers at St. Joseph’s Boys’ School when triplets Niall, Paudric and Conor picked up their GCSE results on Thursday.
Here is a selection of photographs of pupils receiving their GCSE results.
1. Mrs. Fiona Harigan, Vice Principal, St. Joseph's Boys' School discussing options with GCSE student Callum Watkins and his mum Ann, after receiving his results on Thursday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
2. Ruairi Harkin and his mum Angela checking out his GCSE results at St. Joseph's Boys' School on Thursday morning
3. Checking out GCSE results at St. Joseph's Boys' School on Thursday were Shane Moran, Daragh O'Kane and Ethan Devine.
4. Proud mum Lisa Doran checks out son Tristan's GCSE results at St. Joseph's Boys' School on Thursday.
