A large office complex on Derry’s quayside has been purchased as teaching accommodation for the expansion of Magee with 375 new students set to be taught there in the next academic year.

Economy Minister Dr. Caoimhe Archibald, during a visit to Derry on Thursday, announced the purchase of the Timber Quay office block, which follows the recent acquisition of sites by Ulster University along Queen’s Quay.

“Since the Magee Expansion Taskforce was set up last year, my Department, in partnership with Ulster University, has contributed almost £21.5million of capital expenditure to support the planned growth.

"The acquisition of the Timber Quay building will itself allow Ulster University to accommodate 375 new students in the next academic year.

Chair of the Magee Taskforce Stephen Kelly, Economy Minister Dr. Caoimhe Archibald and Vice-Chancellor of Ulster University Professor Paul Bartholomew at Timber Quay on Thursday.

“This purchase, along with the additional lands secured along Queen’s Quay, means we can drive forward to reach 10,000 students at Magee by 2032,” said Dr. Archibald.

The acquisition follows the sale of lands at Queen’s Quay and the Strand Road by the Garvan O’Doherty Group to help facilitate UU’s expansion plans.

Vice-Chancellor of Ulster University Prof Paul Bartholomew said: “Due to recent rapid growth in student numbers at Ulster University Derry~Londonderry, our campus is currently at maximum capacity, and we have a pressing need for more space.

"The space that we stand in today at Timber Quay will be quickly transformed into teaching and learning environments in time to welcome new and returning students in September 2025. The additional land that we have acquired in partnership with DfE around Queen’s Quay will help us to add additional spaces in the future.

“We will continue to work with our partners to realise growth on this campus and are grateful to our co-investors in the Department for the Economy for their financial support to ensure that, together, we are delivering for Derry~Londonderry.”

Chair of the Magee Taskforce Stephen Kelly said: “Today’s announcement ensures that momentum is maintained to deliver on the 10,000 minimum target agreed in the Programme for Government.

"The University has purchased these properties from local owners who are as determined as all of us in seeing Ulster University’s expansion plans meeting the city’s economic, cultural and social ambitions.”