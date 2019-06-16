Time lost on medical school: MLA

DUP MLA Gary Middleton has warned crucial time has been lost progressing a medical school for Derry. He said power-sharing needed to be restored to deliver on Professor Keith Gardiner’s recommendation to increase medical school places last year.

“The Gardiner report confirmed two things – that there is a shortage of medical school places in NI and there is a real need for a locally elected Health Minister in place who will push the reforms that are needed. There is a demand for medical school places and plans for a medical school in Londonderry, which have been shelved as a result of no Executive being in place. Crucial time has been lost already in allowing the medical school to progress. If a further delay is allowed to happen then we will have a situation in which more potential graduates are either waiting to get a place or simply go elsewhere to study and find a job,” said the MLA.