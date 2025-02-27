'Two decades of collaboration highlights benefits of all-Ireland cooperation in higher education' - Derry MLA

Sinn Féin MLA Padraig Delargy has welcomed the 20th anniversary of the collaborative Masters in Leadership and Innovation in the Public Sector, delivered by Atlantic Technological University (ATU) and Ulster University (UU).

The Derry MLA described the milestone as “a testament to the benefits of cross-border cooperation in higher education and public service development.”

“The long-standing partnership between ATU and UU is a clear demonstration of the value of all-Ireland collaboration in education,” Mr Delargy said.

“The Masters programme, established in 2004, has been instrumental in fostering cooperation between professionals in both jurisdictions, enabling knowledge-sharing and the development of best practices in leadership, governance, and innovation.

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy.

“The programme has seen 250 participants from 60 departments and agencies across both jurisdictions, supporting civil and public servants to address shared challenges, while building cross-border relationships.”

Mr. Delargy continued: “As we mark this important milestone, it is vital that we continue to invest in partnerships like this one. Strengthening all-Ireland educational links benefits not only students and professionals but also the communities they serve. I commend ATU and UU for their commitment to fostering leadership and innovation that transcends borders.”

“Sinn Féin is determined to continue to support initiatives that promote cross-border cooperation in education, research, and public sector leadership, highlighting the importance of continued investment in collaborative programmes that enhance public services for all.”

The Masters in Leadership and Innovation in the Public Sector, established in the wake of the Good Friday Agreement, is supported by government partners at the Office of An Taoiseach and at the Department of Finance.

An event to mark its 20th anniversary was held at the Mansion House in Dublin.

Speaking after the event Professor Paul Seawright, Deputy Vice Chancellor at Ulster University remarked: “It is a great example of how both institutions are working together to deliver for both the North West region, where we are committed to growth, and also wider - to addressing challenges faced on both sides of the border.”

ATU President Dr Orla Flynn praised the vision of those who established the programme. “In terms of impact, the programme has successfully graduated 250 participants from 60 departments and agencies across both jurisdictions, supporting civil and public servants to address shared challenges, while building cross-border relationships.”